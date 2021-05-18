Was initially insecure about working on 'The Last Hour': Shaylee Krishen

Upcoming actor Shaylee Krishen says she was initially insecure about playing an intense character in the Amazon Prime Video series ''The Last Hour''.

The Kashmir-born artiste says she initially wanted to debut with a role similar to what Kareena Kapoor Khan played in the 2001 hit ''Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham'' but she gradually realised that her character in the series was more challenging.

''I feel really blessed because to get this kind of character is very difficult so early in my career. Normally for a young girl, love stories are the usual standard for a debut.

''But, here I was playing a very intense character. So at first I was obviously very insecure. I thought I'm not getting to flip my hair like Poo in 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham,'' Krishen told PTI in a Zoom interview.

Billed as Amazon Prime Video's first supernatural crime series, ''The Last Hour'' explores the story of Dev, a shaman (healer), played by Karma Takapa, who joins a newly transferred cop DCP Arun Singh (Sanjay Kapoor) to track down a mysterious killer.

Set in a small Himalayan town, the series is created, written and produced by Kumar and Anupama Minz. Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia has served as an executive producer on the show.

Krishen, 23, plays Pari, a young woman and daughter to Kapoor's character, whom she describes as the ''soul'' of the show.

There were many people, including her family members, who were sceptical about starring in ''The Last Hour'', she recalled.

''Someone said this should have been your third-fourth project when you're established. So, I thought if I'm getting something which people are expecting to be my third or fourth project, why shouldn't I go ahead with it?'' The young actor is all praise for Kumar, known for the 2013 film ''Monsoon Shootout'', and Minz.

''Amit sir knows what he wants. He actually took the actors which had some similarities with our characters,'' she said.

And Minz is the ''backbone of this series''. ''Anupama ma'am was supposed to join us also on the sets but she couldn't. She's fabulous. We're looking forward to her being on set for season two and see how women will drive our show also,'' Krishen teased.

The actor was earlier supposed to make her debut with veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan's bilingual film ''Moha'', but the coronavirus pandemic affected the release of the movie in theatres. ''Moha'', also directed by Sivan, is touted to be India's first Virtual Reality (VR) film, which is an Indo-American production.

'''Moha' is going to be released in June. It was supposed to release this month but now the theatres are shut. It is a beautiful periodic film where I play a role of a warrior princess.'' Krishen will also be seen in two Malayalam films with National Award-winning directors, including ''Jack N Jill''. ''There is so much stress now because everything is going to come out together,'' she said.

Also starring Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami, ''The Last Hour'' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)