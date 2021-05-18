Left Menu

Amazon Prime Video announces 'The Family Man Season 2' trailer release date

After months of speculation, Amazon Prime Video announced today that the trailer of Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's highly anticipated web series 'The Family Man Season 2' will be releasing on Wednesday.

Poster of 'The Family Man Season 2' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After months of speculation, Amazon Prime Video announced today that the trailer of Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's highly anticipated web series 'The Family Man Season 2' will be releasing on Wednesday. Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow."

Along with the tweet, he shared a poster of the hotly-anticipated series. 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Bajpayee who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

It revolves around Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband, a father, and a 'family man.' The series has been created and directed by Raj and DK and the new season will see Bajpayee and JK Talpade reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. This season will see Srikant and Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast as the nemesis of Srikant. Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. (ANI)

