Kunal Kemmu proves he is a true-blue Anil Kapoor fan, dances to 'Jeena Nahi'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday chanelled his inner Anil Kapoor fan to bring a smile to the faces of his social media followers, amidst the ongoing health crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST
Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday chanelled his inner Anil Kapoor fan to bring a smile to the faces of his social media followers, amidst the ongoing health crisis. Kunal took to his Twitter handle and proved that he is a true Anil Kapoor fan by sharing a video in which he could be seen flaunting his never-seen-before side, as he danced to the veteran actor's 'Jeena Nahi' song from the 1988 film 'Tezaab'.

Along with the video, he tweeted, "When my inner @AnilKapoor fan comes out Credits: @sakpataudi." The clip was filmed by Kunal's wife and actor Soha Ali khan. In the video, while filming, Soha goes to the terrace of her building to see the after-effects of heavy rains due to cyclone Tauktae. There she finds Kunal dancing and singing 'Jeena Nahi' while channeling his inner Anil fan.

The post was retweeted by several netizens, among whom was Anil himself who shared Kunal's video in a tweet that read, "Killed it!" Kunal, who was last seen in the 2020 movie 'Lootcase', alongside Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz, will next be seen in the sequel of the 2013 movie 'Go Goa Gone'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

