There is no greater love: Naomi Campbell becomes a mother

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced that she has become a mother to a baby girl.The British supermodel, who will turn 51 on May 22, took to Instagram and shared the news, posting a photo in which shes cradling the feet of her newborn daughter.A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:26 IST
Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced that she has become a mother to a baby girl.

The British supermodel, who will turn 51 on May 22, took to Instagram and shared the news, posting a photo in which she's cradling the feet of her newborn daughter.

''A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,'' Campbell captioned the photo.

However, the supermodel did not disclose any other details about the newborn, including her name and date of birth.

Campbell's mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, also shared the news of the newborn's arrival on her own Instagram page.

''Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother,'' she wrote.

In her interviews over the years, Campbell had spoken about her plans of becoming a mother.

Talking to ES Magazine back in 2017, the supermodel had said, ''I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.'' PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

