UP govt issues directives allowing max 25 people in weddings, related functions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh directives allowing a maximum of 25 people to take part in wedding and other functions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said permission will be given for participation of maximum 25 invitees at a time for wedding and other functions, both in open and enclosed places. Awasthi said that invitees will have to comply with COVID-appropriate protocols, with the use of masks and santisers.

Social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements, besides making proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised, he said in the order.

The responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organisers, the order said.

In an order issued on April 20, a maximum of 50 people were allowed in enclosed places and 100 in open places for weddings while following all necessary precautions relating to COVID.

