DMX's ex-wife opens up about his death, legacy and final interview

Death of American rapper DMX has been mourned by many since his last month, but no one has grieved the loss more than his family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:44 IST
DMX (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Death of American rapper DMX has been mourned by many since his last month, but no one has grieved the loss more than his family. According to People magazine, the rapper's ex-wife Tashera Simmons opened up about his death, legacy, and final interview on the latest episode of the People 'Every Day' podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

She said, "I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that 'not enough time with their dad' thing; it's a tough time. At the same time ... I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand." DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at White Plains Hospital in New York, one week after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50. The three-time Grammy Award nominee's final interview is airing in two parts, the first of which aired recently on Sunday.

Tashera said, "I didn't know that it was filmed. When they called me, I didn't realize that this was the last interview that he'd done. And the things that he talked about in it were so powerful to them, stories that he spoke about of myself and him that I didn't even remember, really, until. They literally had to replay it." Tashera and DMX were married from 1999 to 2014, and they shared sons Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, along with daughter Praise. As per People magazine, the couple met at 11 years old, when she witnessed him steal a woman's purse with the help of his dog. (ANI)

