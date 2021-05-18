Left Menu

He saved so many lives, we couldn't save him: Dr Aggarwal's daughter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:46 IST
Naina Aggarwal, the grieving daughter of noted cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal who died of coronavirus infection, on Tuesday said her father ''saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him''.

Aggarwal, 62, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and was on ventilator support since last week. He died at 11.30 PM on Monday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19, a statement on his Twitter handle said.

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, tributes started pouring in from all quarters on social media.

''He saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him,'' his daughter Naina said.

The eminent cardiologist, who was also a Padma Shri awardee, had gained more prominence with his informative videos about COVID-19 on social media.

The death of Aggarwal amid the brutal second wave of the pandemic in Delhi has shocked his family, associates members of the medical fraternity and beyond.

Noted dentist and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Anil Kohli, termed Aggarwal's death a ''personal loss''.

''He was a friend and never thought he would leave us like that. It's a great loss to our fraternity too, and to the people, he served with an open heart and a congenial nature. My tributes to him, and condolences to his family,'' he said.

''He lived life till the end,'' Kohli said.

