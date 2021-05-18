Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:48 IST
Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, or social events and activities, as well as to any entertainment or sports activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...

Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it would repeal the changes made by the Trump administration to an important law made to stop banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States administered COVID-19 vaccinations to around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 last week after regulators cleared Pfizer-BioNTech shots for use in that age group, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Roche...

Denmark to repatriate women, children from Syrian camps

Denmark said on Tuesday it will repatriate 22 Danish citizens, women and children from detention camps in northeastern Syria, where they are being held due to their association with Islamic State fighters. The decision marks a policy change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021