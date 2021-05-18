Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, or social events and activities, as well as to any entertainment or sports activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)