Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeover

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham into a TV series, the FX network said on Tuesday. "Welcome to Wrexham," will trace the efforts of the two actors, both of them novices when it comes to British soccer, to improve the fortunes of the small club which has never competed in top-flight English soccer.

Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

Aside from action star Dwayne Johnson's hit movies, Hollywood's most popular films have rarely featured Asians or Pacific Islanders in leading roles on the big screen, according to an academic study released on Tuesday. The findings showed "an epidemic of invisibility" for Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) in movies released from 2007 to 2019, said the study from researchers at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

AT&T set to end media voyage with $43 billion Discovery deal

AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which will comprise one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN, sports programming and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows.

Norway's TIX hopes to shine a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

Growing up, kids mocked his Tourette syndrome by calling him "Tics," but now a Norwegian pop star, one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name - TIX. "When you have Tourette's it's not that easy not to stand out because it's such a visible thing," TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland, told Reuters Tuesday.

Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio: The Information

Amazon.com Inc is in talks to acquire the iconic U.S. movie studio MGM, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The status of Amazon's discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report said.

U.S. actor Charles Grodin dead at age 86 from cancer - New York Times

American actor Charles Grodin, known for his deadpan comic delivery in Broadway, film and television roles, died on Tuesday at age 86 at his home in Winton, Connecticut, the New York Times reported. The newspaper, citing Grodin's son, said the cause of death was bone marrow cancer.

The show is back on: London theatres reopen to live audiences

Lining up outside London's St Martin's theatre, actress Barbara Drennan eagerly awaits to see one of the first shows back in the West End as England relaxes COVID restrictions.

It has been more than a year since Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" last welcomed audiences.

Univision to court advertisers with 24/7 news channel, new tools to target ads

Univision Communications, the largest Spanish-language media company in the United States, says advertisers have overlooked Hispanic American audiences for far too long, and it will announce new programming and features on Tuesday to draw more marketers to Univision and its audience. Its presentation during the "Upfronts," an annual event where major TV broadcasters preview the fall television season to advertisers, comes after Univision last month announced plans to merge with Mexico City-based media network Televisa. They launched a free streaming service called PrendeTV in an effort to grow amid increasing consolidation in the U.S. media industry.

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer's representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January 2020.

Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Model Naomi Campbell announced on social media on Tuesday that she has welcomed her first child and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter's feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CPA-OI0JwBp/?utm_medium=copy_link.

