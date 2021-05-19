Left Menu

Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child, a baby girl

British model Naomi Campbell announced on Tuesday (local time) that she welcomed her first kid, a baby girl.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:19 IST
Naomi Campbell. Image Credit: ANI

British model Naomi Campbell announced on Tuesday (local time) that she welcomed her first kid, a baby girl. "An excellent little gift has picked me to be her mom, So regarded to have this delicate soul in my life there are no words to depict the deep-rooted bond that I presently share with you my heavenly messenger. There could be no more prominent love," she captioned a photograph of herself holding the infant's feet in an Instagram post.

As reported by Page Six, it is unclear who the dad is and whether Campbell conceived a baby, hired a surrogate or adopted the little one. "Naomi has been needing to be a mother for quite a while and it finally happened. She is the godmother to numerous friends' kids and has consistently looked forward to the day of beginning her own family," a source told the outlet.

Scores of Campbell's celebrity friends sent their well-wishes after she shared the news. Zoe Saldana commented, "oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" Marc Jacobs wrote, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

Andy Cohen chimed in, and left red heart and clapping hands emoticons. Fellow new mom Sophie Turner left a simple red heart on the post, while Jodie Turner-Smith wrote, "many many many congratulations to you and to your family-- the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! "

As revealed by Page Six, Hoda Kotb, who turned into a mother at 52 years old when she adopted daughter Haley Joy in 2017, teared up on Tuesday's 'Today'show while talking about Campbell's newborn baby and reflected the first time when she had the option to tell a stranger that she was a mother. "Literally I dead-stopped when that lady asked me, 'Do you have children?' and I took a look at her and I go, 'I do.' ... It was so moving," said the 56-year-old creator Kotb.

Campbell has been open in the past about wanting to welcome a baby into her life. "I consider having children constantly. However, presently with the manner in which science is, I want to do it when I want," she revealed to Evening Standard magazine in May 2017.

Campbell later told WSJ. Magazine in October 2019 that she was open to whatever "the universe brings" her. Page Six revealed that the 50-year-old businesswoman was previously linked to former One Direction vocalist Liam Payne, businessmen Vladislav Doronin and Flavio Briatore, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and U2 bassist Adam Clayton. (ANI)

