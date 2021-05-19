'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' to premiere on Nat Geo in November

National Geographic has announced that the season two of its critically acclaimed show ''The Hot Zone'' will debut on November 28.

Titled ''The Hot Zone: Anthrax'', the sophomore season of the series is set in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack in New York, according to Deadline. It will chronicle a different biological threat -- the mailing of anthrax to a number of victims in the autumn of 2001, just after the September attack. Actor Daniel Dae Kim will feature in the lead alongside Tony Goldwyn, Matthew Ryker and Harry Hamlin.

''The Hot Zone: Anthrax'' follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (Kim) as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn) is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson return as executive producers and showrunners for the second installment.

Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Jordan Sheehan have executive produced for Scott Free Productions.

''The Hot Zone'', which premiered in May 2019, was based on the 1994 non-fiction book of the same name by Richard Preston.

Set in 1989, the show followed US Army scientist Nancy Jaax, played by Julianna Margulies, who is confronted with the possibility of a potentially deadly outbreak of Ebola. The show hails from Touchstone Television, 20th Television, ABC Signature and Scott Free Productions.

