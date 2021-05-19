Left Menu

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:45 IST
Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the ''Knives Out'' sequel.

The ''One Night in Miami...'' star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the Rian Johnson directorial.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are under wraps but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece. Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the 2019 original hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which will be another ensemble murder mystery.

Netflix, which took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate to develop two ''Knives Out'' follow-ups for a massive USD 450 million reportedly, had no comment on the casting.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct, and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

''Knives Out'' follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's (Christopher Plummer) death leads master detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to investigate.

The whodunnit also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

Odom earned two Oscar nominations -- supporting actor and original song -- for his role as 'King of Soul' Sam Cooke in Regina King's directorial debut ''One Night in Miami...'' PTI RDS RDS

