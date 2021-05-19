Left Menu

Jr NTR's appeal to fans ahead of his birthday: Stay home, follow lockdown rules

This was not a time for celebration, Jr NTR said, adding it was the duty of every citizen to support the frontline and essential workers who are working round-the-clock amid the raging pandemic.Our country is at war with Covid-19.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:36 IST
Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR, who turns a year older tomorrow, urged his fans on Wednesday to refrain from celebrating his birthday as ''our country is at war with Covid-19''.

In a social media post, the actor said the biggest gift his admirers can give him was by ''staying home and following local lockdown rules''. Jr NTR, who is currently in isolation along with his family after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers.

''My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon,'' Jr NTR, 38, said in a statement.

''Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules,'' he added.

This was not a time for celebration, Jr NTR said, adding it was the duty of every citizen to support the frontline and essential workers who are working round-the-clock amid the raging pandemic.

''Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need,'' the ''Aravinda Sametha'' actor said.

When the war on the pandemic is won, we shall celebrate together, he promised.

''Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need... Wear a mask. Stay at home,'' he concluded.

Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'', slated to be released in theatres on October 13.

