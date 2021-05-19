Left Menu

Issa Rae tapped to lead 'Project Greenlight' revival for HBO Max

Actor-producer Issa Rae, in collaboration with HBO Max and Miramax, will be reviving the 'Project Greenlight' docuseries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:21 IST
Issa Rae tapped to lead 'Project Greenlight' revival for HBO Max
Issa Rae (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-producer Issa Rae, in collaboration with HBO Max and Miramax, will be reviving the 'Project Greenlight' docuseries. As per Variety, the critically acclaimed docuseries originally spotlighted first-time filmmakers on HBO. The new 'Project Greenlight' series will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film.

Rae will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max. "At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max.

The original 'Project Greenlight' aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. It was brought back for a fourth season on HBO in 2015 but was cancelled a year later. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards during its run. The upcoming show will be produced by Rae's Hoorae and Miramax. Rae and Montrel McKay of Hoorae will serve as executive producers with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

HBO Max also announced an unscripted series titled 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles', executed produced by Rae. The show will give an honest look at what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams in South Los Angeles. It will follow a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Hoorae, Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series. Rae, McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim are co-executive producers, and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway are producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.The governments current target is to administer one dose ...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says offer to Orcel was not a contract

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court LETTER OFFER TO ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL WAS NOT A CONTRACT TOTAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE WAS NEVER AGREED, A MAXIMUM WAS HOWEVER SET TO LET BOARD PROCEED WITH ORCEL APPOINTMENT ANA BOTIN SAYS SANT...

UPDATE 3-New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

The New York attorney generals office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trumps company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been invest...

Plea to treat ration dealers as front line workers: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Ration dealers under the public distribution system should also be considered as front line workers, a plea has urged the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday sought the Delhi governments stand on the issue.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021