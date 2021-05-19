Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi's 'Evil' shifts to Paramount Plus for S2

Supernatural drama series ''Evil'' is moving from CBS to streamer Paramount Plus for its season two.

The show, which hails from Robert and Michelle King of ''The Good Wife'' and ''The Good Fight'' fame, debuted on CBS in September 2019 and was later renewed for season two, reported Variety.

It features Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr Kristen Bouchard, who teams up with aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural incidents that may be the work of demonic possession.

The show is currently in production on season two.

Besides ''Evil'', David Boreanaz-starrer ''SEAL Team'' is also shifting to Paramount Plus for its fifth season. However, the new season will begin with a special presentation on CBS later this year before relocating to the platform for the rest of its run.

Created by Benjamin Cavell, ''SEAL Team'' follows Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they plan and undertake dangerous missions worldwide with little notice, and the burden on them and their families.

''We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount Plus,'' Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount Plus, said.

''We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable 'The Good Fight', and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love,'' she added.

