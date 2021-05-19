Hugo Weaving exits BBC One series 'The Tourist'

Left Menu

Actor Hugo Weaving has left the cast of upcoming BBC One drama The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan in the lead.The British network on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Dornans lead character in the mystery thriller show, which comes from Fleabag production company Two Brothers Pictures.Penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the story features Dornan as a British man, who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:50 IST
Actor Hugo Weaving has left the cast of upcoming BBC One drama ''The Tourist'', starring Jamie Dornan in the lead.

The British network on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Dornan's lead character in the mystery thriller show, which comes from ''Fleabag'' production company Two Brothers Pictures.

Penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the story features Dornan as a British man, who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. ''An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback,'' the official plotline read.

Weaving, who was cast Lachlan Rogers in the limited series, exited the project due to scheduling issues, BBC said in a press release.

The actor has been replaced by Damon Herriman, best known for starring in ''Mindhunter'' and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood''.

The show's cast also include Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Alex Dimitriades.

Chris Sweeney is directing the series and he also serve as executive producer alongside Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Andrew Benson and Tommy Bulfin.

''The Tourist'' is a production from Two Brothers Pictures, part of All3Media, for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

