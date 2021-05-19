Left Menu

Issa Rae to executive produce 'Project Greenlight' revival

Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.An unscripted series from Rae, titled Sweet Life Los Angeles, was also green lit by HBO Max. The show follow a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.Hoorae, Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:02 IST
Issa Rae to executive produce 'Project Greenlight' revival

Actor-writer Issa Rae is teaming up with the streaming platform HBO Max to reboot the critically acclaimed docuseries ''Project Greenlight'', which shone spotlight on budding filmmakers.

Miramax, one of the original banners behind the HBO original show, is also on board for the revival.

According to Variety, the new ''Project Greenlight'' will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Rae, known as the creator and star of the HBO series ''Insecure'', will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to the aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on the streamer.

The original aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. It was brought back for a fourth season on the network in 2015, but was cancelled a year later. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards during its run.

Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said HBO Max is committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. ''Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,'' O'Connell said.

''By relaunching the iconic 'Project Greenlight' with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,'' added Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax.

Rae and Montrel McKay of Hoorae will serve as executive producers with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

An unscripted series from Rae, titled ''Sweet Life: Los Angeles'', was also green lit by HBO Max. The show follow a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Hoorae, Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series. Rae, McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson ''Sunny'' Yim are co-executive producers, and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway are producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.The governments current target is to administer one dose ...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says offer to Orcel was not a contract

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court LETTER OFFER TO ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL WAS NOT A CONTRACT TOTAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE WAS NEVER AGREED, A MAXIMUM WAS HOWEVER SET TO LET BOARD PROCEED WITH ORCEL APPOINTMENT ANA BOTIN SAYS SANT...

UPDATE 3-New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

The New York attorney generals office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trumps company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been invest...

Plea to treat ration dealers as front line workers: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Ration dealers under the public distribution system should also be considered as front line workers, a plea has urged the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday sought the Delhi governments stand on the issue.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021