Issa Rae to executive produce 'Project Greenlight' revival

Actor-writer Issa Rae is teaming up with the streaming platform HBO Max to reboot the critically acclaimed docuseries ''Project Greenlight'', which shone spotlight on budding filmmakers.

Miramax, one of the original banners behind the HBO original show, is also on board for the revival.

According to Variety, the new ''Project Greenlight'' will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Rae, known as the creator and star of the HBO series ''Insecure'', will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to the aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on the streamer.

The original aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. It was brought back for a fourth season on the network in 2015, but was cancelled a year later. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards during its run.

Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said HBO Max is committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. ''Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,'' O'Connell said.

''By relaunching the iconic 'Project Greenlight' with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,'' added Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax.

Rae and Montrel McKay of Hoorae will serve as executive producers with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

An unscripted series from Rae, titled ''Sweet Life: Los Angeles'', was also green lit by HBO Max. The show follow a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Hoorae, Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series. Rae, McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson ''Sunny'' Yim are co-executive producers, and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway are producers.

