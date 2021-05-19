Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting baby

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said. The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn. "The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:47 IST
Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said. The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn.

"The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement. The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband wed at Windsor Castle in July in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract because of COVID-19 restrictions.

