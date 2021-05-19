'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series ''I May Destroy You''.

The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcoming slate of shows during a virtual event on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

However, drama controller Piers Wenger stressed that the idea for the new show is currently in ''early stages''. He was tight-lipped about what kind of story Coel is looking to tell.

''It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point. It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of 'I May Destroy You' know that there is a new show coming along,'' Wenger said.

''What relationship that show will have with the original series, (is for Michaela to decide). There’s a relationship between 'Chewing Gum' (Coel's 2012 show and 'I May Destroy You'. There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements (of I May Destroy You) but it’s really too early to say anything specific,'' he added.

''I May Destroy You'' featured Coel as Arabella, a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted.

The series, which was created, written and co-directed by Coel and Sam Miller, was universally praised by critics for its brave and touching story, laced with dark humour.

The show is currently nominated for eight BAFTA TV awards and considered a strong contender for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards.

