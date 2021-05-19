Left Menu

Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee in Hulu series

Oscar-nominated actor Kumail Nanjiani will star as Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in the upcoming Hulu series 'Immigrant'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:01 IST
Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee in Hulu series
Kumail Nanjiani. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor Kumail Nanjiani will star as Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in the upcoming Hulu series 'Immigrant'. As per Variety, the eight-episode limited series will tell the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

The series will detail the "insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon." The forthcoming series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi, who will also write on the series. 20th Television will produce.

Banerjee was an Indian American entrepreneur who struck gold in 1979 when he added a male stripper dance troupe for female audiences to the lineup at his Los Angeles nightclub. The first of its kind, the Chippendales have evolved to performing Broadway-style burlesque shows all over the world and at their flagship venue in Las Vegas.

But Banjaree's legacy is shrouded in scandal. Hours before he was to be sentenced in 1994 for having his business partner, Emmy-winning director and choreographer Nick De Noia, killed in 1987, Banjeree died by suicide. He was also indicted for plotting to kill some former Chippendale dancers he allegedly considered a threat.

Nanjiani is no stranger to television, having starred in the hit HBO comedy 'Silicon Valley' throughout its six-season run. He has also been on shows like 'Portlandia,' 'Franklin and Bash,' and 'Adventure Time.' He picked up an Emmy nomination in 2019 for best guest actor in a drama series for 'The Twilight Zone' reboot and is set to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus.

On the film front, he earned an Oscar nomination in 2018 alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for 'The Big Sick,' which is loosely based on the couple's real life. Next up, he will appear in the Marvel film 'Eternals' as Kingo. He will star alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel's 'The Eternals', a role for which he worked out extensively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family angry at UK govt review of report on unsolved slaying

The family of a private investigator murdered in London more than 30 years ago an unsolved crime blighted by police corruption has accused the British government of interfering with publication of a report into the killing.Daniel Morgan w...

Australia exhumes body of 'Somerton Man' to solve 70-year-old mystery

Police in the southern Australian city of Adelaide exhumed the corpse of a man who has been dead for more than 70 years in an attempt to identify him and solve a mystery that has captured the popular imagination, authorities said on Wednesd...

Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July - deputy PM

The Irish government is hopeful of being able to reopen indoor restaurant dining and some mass events in early July as high vaccination levels pave the way for the full reopening of the economy, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on We...

Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

City-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy for the third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for AGS Events Racing team at the Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021