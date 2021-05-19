Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:09 IST
Hulu announces release dates for 'Nine Perfect Strangers', 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hulu has revealed the premiere dates for two of its much-awaited series -- ''Nine Perfect Strangers'' and ''Only Murders in the Building''.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, ''Nine Perfect Strangers'' will debut on Hulu August 18, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Murder mystery show ''Only Murders in the Building'', led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will premiere two weeks later on August 31.

Created by David E. KelleyJohn Henry Butterworth, ''Nine Perfect Strangers'' is based on the book of the same name by ''Big Little Lies'' author Liane Moriarty.

The eight-episode is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

''Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them,'' the official plotline read.

The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also include Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

''Only Murders in the Building'', created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, will have ten episodes. It follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short, and Gomez, who share an obsession with true crimes and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

The show, which comes from 20th Television, is executive produced by Martin and Hoffman alongside Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

