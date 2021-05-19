Left Menu

'Hulk' was 'one-off' superhero movie for Eric Bana

It just wasnt the type of film that I saw myself doing, he added.The Australian actor said the way superhero movies are made today is quite different from the time when he starred in Hulk.The universe as you know it didnt exist back then.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:07 IST
'Hulk' was 'one-off' superhero movie for Eric Bana

Actor Eric Bana says playing Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in 2003 movie ''Hulk'' was an ''one-off'' moment for him and he has no plans to return to the superhero genre.

Bana had famously played the titular superhero in the Ang Lee-directed movie, which also featured Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas, and Nick Nolte.

The film came out way before the advent of Hollywood's superhero franchise culture, which is now in full swing, mainly due to the success of Marvel behemoth called Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bana, 52, was the first actor to play Hulk on the big screen, succeeding the late Bill Bixby, who starred in a TV series in the 70s and 80s.

Talking about ''Hulk'' during his appearance on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Bana said, ''It wasn’t a quick yes, that’s for sure. It took me a while to get my head around it. I wasn’t privy to the script prior to signing onto the film.'' ''It's one of the only films I have done where that was the case. It just wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing,'' he added.

The Australian actor said the way superhero movies are made today is quite different from the time when he starred in ''Hulk''.

''The universe as you know it didn't exist back then. You certainly didn't go into a film like that thinking you were going to do more than one. That just wasn't in play. The expectations were not the way they are now. I approached it as a one-off,'' he added.

When Marvel decided to make ''The Incredible Hulk'' in 2008, Bana said he wasn't contacted by the studio about whether he would like to come back.

Edward Norton had played Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the movie, which was one of the initial MCU projects. He was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo, who has so far essayed the part in seven films.

Bana admitted that superhero films are no longer his cup of tea.

''It's why I haven’t re-dabbled in that area. They’re not the kind of movie that I race out and see myself so that conversation is something I have with myself if I want to be a part of it,'' he said, adding that he has watched Norton's version of the superhero but never Ruffalo’s version.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aknamed acquires Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 mn

Hospital-focused supply chain platform Aknamed on Wednesday said it has acquired Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 million over Rs 250 crore.The transaction enables Aknamed to further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare es...

Plea seeking PM Cares Fund details, links with GoI filed in SC

Saket Gokhale, the former journalist who now works as a social activist, filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court in connection with the suo motu cognisance case on COVID-19 and pleaded the apex court that PM Cares Fund be...

Family angry at UK govt review of report on unsolved slaying

The family of a private investigator murdered in London more than 30 years ago an unsolved crime blighted by police corruption has accused the British government of interfering with publication of a report into the killing.Daniel Morgan w...

Australia exhumes body of 'Somerton Man' to solve 70-year-old mystery

Police in the southern Australian city of Adelaide exhumed the corpse of a man who has been dead for more than 70 years in an attempt to identify him and solve a mystery that has captured the popular imagination, authorities said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021