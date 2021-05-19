Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting baby

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said. The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:28 IST
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting baby

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said.

The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn. "The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband wed at Windsor Castle in July in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract because of COVID-19 restrictions. The queen currently has 10 great grandchildren, with two new royal arrivals this year - Beatrice's sister Eugenie had her first baby in February and Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, gave birth to her third child in March.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are also expecting their second child this year. The announcement of the pregnancy provides some good for the 95-year-old monarch whose husband of more than seven decades Prince Philip died last month.

In a further blow to the queen, one of two Dorgi puppies she was given by Prince Andrew to cheer her up after Philip fell ill in February died over the weekend. "The queen is absolutely devastated," an unnamed royal aide told the Sun newspaper. "Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

648 calls of help received by NCW for pregnant women in last 20 days

From urgent requirement for a ventilator bed to need for plasma, about 648 calls of help were received by the NCW for pregnant women in the last 20 days.On April 29, the National Commission for Women NCW started a helpline for exclusively a...

COLUMN-Gaza conflict points to new era of 'forever wars': Peter Apps

Last weekend, Israel massed troops and tanks on its border with Gaza. As the noise of their engines echoed across the strip, an Israeli military spokesman appeared to confirm to international media that a ground operation was underway. But ...

Rajasthan govt declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic

As Rajasthan is seeing a surge in the number of cases Black Fungus Mucormycosis, the state government on Wednesday declared the disease to be considered as an epidemic in the state. The state government declared this under The Rajasthan Epi...

Singapore asks US embassy 'not to interfere' in domestic matters after webinar with LGBT group

Singapore on Wednesday asked the US embassy here not to interfere in its domestic, social and political matters after it co-hosted a webinar with a local LGBT support group earlier this week, according to a media report.Socially conservativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021