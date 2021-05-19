Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

Popular playback singer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became super hit in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.

The 68-year-old son of legendary Kishore Kumar said in a statement on Wednesday that many fans had been requesting him on his Facebook page to perform his popular songs.

Three of his songs, released as part of the new series on Eid, have become hits on YouTube.

''Performing on stage is not happening in this current scenario for over a year and a half. So I planned to choose my own songs from the requests that everyone wants to listen to and re-recorded some of those songs once again. Now everyone is enjoying listening to them with new-age sound,'' Amit Kumar said.

''At first I did 'Bade Acchhe Lagte Hai', then 'Roz Roz Ankhon Tale'. The first song has got 2 lakh views on my YouTube page already, the second one got one lakh views. There are also some stories behind the songs,'' the singer, who had lent his voice to over 350 compositions by R D Burman, said.

Informing that his official fan page has crossed one million subscribers recently, Amit Kumar said, ''the hit song from Shailab 'Mujhko Yeh Zindagi Lagti Hai Ajnabi' has just been released''.

The song has been written by Javed Akhtar, with music by Bappi Lahiri.

''Besides my own songs, I also did a series of my favourite Western songs. That was also very much appreciated,'' he said.

Since many people had wanted him to sing his favourite Western numbers as well, he decided to do it, the singer said.

''I enjoyed doing it. I have my own compositions too.

Kumar Brothers Music will release more songs of mine in the coming days,'' he added.

