Fast & Furious 9 event in China is canceled by Universal Pictures after receiving threats

Fast and Furious 9 event that was scheduled to be held in China's Shanghai on Tuesday, was canceled by Universal Pictures, due to security concerns after the company received threats.

"Currently, Universal Pictures received threats that would make it impossible for us to hold the press conference and could cause considerable security risks. Although Universal Pictures poured a lot of effort for the press conference, security will always be our top priority. As a result, after careful evaluation, Universal Pictures was forced to cancel the press conference for Fast and Furious 9," the US film production company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The company said it had reported the details of the threats to law enforcement agencies in China. The company also added that the received threat has complained to China police officials.

The planned promotional event would allow Chinese fans to experience the breath-taking car chase scenes in the movie, the company said in earlier posts. The company added, Fast & Furious 9 will be released in cinemas in China as scheduled on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most successful Hollywood movie franchises in the Chinese market.

The previous installment known as "The Fate of the Furious 8" generated 2.6 billion yuan (about $404 million) in China, which made it the 15th highest-grossing movie in country's the box office history.

When the film was the first premier in China in April 2017, it crossed the daily box office record in the Chinese market by generating 417 million yuan on the first day.

After successfully containing local COVID-19 transmissions, theaters in China were allowed to open their doors to moviegoers beginning last July.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released internationally in June 2021. The movie will release in the United States on June 25, this year. It is scheduled to release in South Korea on May 19, 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Fast & Furious 9 will witness the next level of action and a new character is making his way into the movie. The name of the character is Jackob, and being Dom's brother, he joined his hand with Cipher, the cunning enemy of Dom for ages. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Who Killed Sara? Season 2 released: Manolo Cardona says what to expect