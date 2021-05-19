Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed "Avicii Arena" in tribute to one of Sweden's most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to international fame in 2011 with hit single "Levels" but retired from touring in 2016 after suffering mental health and other medical problems.

Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeover

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham into a TV series, the FX network said on Tuesday. "Welcome to Wrexham," will trace the efforts of the two actors, both of them novices when it comes to British soccer, to improve the fortunes of the small club which has never competed in top-flight English soccer.

Iceland entry unable to perform live at Eurovision after positive COVID test

Iceland's Eurovision entry, band Dadi og Gagnamagnid, has pulled out of the live event this weekend after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19, although their song remains in the competition. The band was one of the top five favourites to win this year's contest held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam according to bookmakers

Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

Aside from action star Dwayne Johnson's hit movies, Hollywood's most popular films have rarely featured Asians or Pacific Islanders in leading roles on the big screen, according to an academic study released on Tuesday. The findings showed "an epidemic of invisibility" for Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) in movies released from 2007 to 2019, said the study from researchers at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to a tweet on Wednesday. The 28-year-old said on Twitter that the decision had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work".

Norway's TIX hopes to shine a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

Growing up, kids mocked his Tourette syndrome by calling him "Tics," but now a Norwegian pop star, one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name - TIX. "When you have Tourette's it's not that easy not to stand out because it's such a visible thing," TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland, told Reuters Tuesday.

U.S. actor Charles Grodin dead at age 86 from cancer - New York Times

American actor Charles Grodin, known for his deadpan comic delivery in Broadway, film and television roles, died on Tuesday at age 86 at his home in Winton, Connecticut, the New York Times reported. The newspaper, citing Grodin's son, said the cause of death was bone marrow cancer.

'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins has joined the Aston Martin Formula One team as 'driver ambassador'. The team of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement on Wednesday that she will work with partners and "across a variety of disciplines".

Is that Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, it's just AI

Bad lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put off audiences and hurt box office takings of foreign films. AI may be about to change all that.

(With inputs from agencies.)