UP: Man shoots self with licensed gun after death of wife

According to them, the cause of death was depression as Lavkesh was in mental tension after his wife passed away, Inspector at New Agra Police Station Bhupendra Baliyan told PTI.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:00 IST
A 28-year-old man shot himself with his father's licensed gun here on Wednesday as he was allegedly disturbed after the death of his wife, police said. Son of a retired sub-inspector, Lavkesh shot himself at around 9.30 am in Tagore Garden locality under New Agra Police Station, they said.

His family members informed the police after they found him lying in a pool of blood alongside the gun. According to them, the cause of death was depression as Lavkesh was in mental tension after his wife passed away, Inspector at New Agra Police Station Bhupendra Baliyan told PTI. Lavkesh's wife was charred to death in an accident on April 12 on NH2 in Tundla. While protecting her, he had also received burns on his face and hands and was admitted to hospital, his family members told the police. They said the woman's family members had lodged a case against Lavkesh after the accident and since then he had been undergoing depression, police said.

