Sonam Kapoor celebrates parents' wedding anniversary, shares rare throwback pictures of them

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, on Wednesday, celebrated her parents- veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's 37th wedding anniversary by sharing rare throwback pictures of the couple with a heartfelt note explaining how they still teach her the importance of love and family in life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:19 IST
Sonam Kapoor with her parents- Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, on Wednesday, celebrated her parents- veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's 37th wedding anniversary by sharing rare throwback pictures of the couple with a heartfelt note explaining how they still teach her the importance of love and family in life. The 'Neerja' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of the couple, including two never-before-seen throwback snaps along with a heart-touching note that read, "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything."

"37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could've hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa and Daddy. Love you!," she further said. The first two throwback pictures are from the time when Anil and Sunita were young. The 'Mr India' actor looks dashing as always while sporting his signature moustache and stylish shades.

Soon after Sonam shared the post, Anil and Sunita showered their doting daughter with love. Anil chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Love you and miss you'll so much," with a string of heart emoticons while Sunita also commented, "Love you so much" on her daughter's Instagram post. Earlier, in the day Anil Kapoor also marked his 37th wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor and penned down a heartfelt note, terming her the 'bedrock of our combined families' on Instagram. Along with the note, he also shared a carousel of pictures that featured beautiful memories of the much-in-love couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

