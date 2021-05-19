Left Menu

Amit Kumar brings out digital cover version of his popular songs

To beat the pandemic blues, popular playback singer and music composer Amit Kumar has brought out a series of re-recorded digital cover version of his songs that became superhits in the seventies, eighties, and nineties.The 68-year-old son of legendary Kishore Kumar and Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta said in a statement on Wednesday that many fans had been requesting him on his Facebook page to perform his popular numbers.Amit Kumar started singing from an early age, performing at Durga Puja festivities here.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:56 IST
Amit Kumar started singing from an early age, performing at Durga Puja festivities here. After his mother complained that he was singing ''filmi'' songs, his father decided to take him to Bombay.

He shot into fame with the song Bade Acchhe Lagte Hain for the film Balika Badhu in 1976. It was named the 26th most popular song by Binaca Geetmala, a radio show hosted by Ameen Sayani.

Three of his songs, released as part of the new series on Eid, have become hits on YouTube.

''Performing on stage is not happening in this current scenario for over a year and a half. So I planned to choose my own songs from the requests that everyone wants to listen to and re-recorded some of those songs once again. Now everyone is enjoying listening to them with new-age sound,'' Amit Kumar said.

''At first I did 'Bade Acchhe Lagte Hai', then 'Roz Roz Ankhon Tale' (from the film Jeeva). The first song has got 2 lakh views on my YouTube page already, the second one got one lakh views. Thereare also some stories behind the songs,'' the singer, who had lent his voice to over 350 compositions by R D Burman, said.

Informing that his official fan page has crossed one million subscribers recently, Amit Kumar said, ''the hit song from Shailab 'Mujhko Yeh Zindagi Lagti Hai Ajnabi' has just been released''.

The song has been written by Javed Akhtar, with music by Bappi Lahiri.

His other well-known renditions include Aati Rahengi Baharein in Kasme Vade, all the numbers for the 1981 movie Love Story, Laila o Laila for Qurbani, Oye Oye Tirchi Topi Waaley from Tridev, duets like Tu Rotha Toh Main Ro Doongi Sanam , Yun Toh Haseen Hazar and many others.

Kumar sang for almost all music directors and actors in the 1980s, though he was used more by R D Burman from 1975 to 1994 and by Bappi Lahiri from 1983-1995.

Citing a dearth of quality music composition after R D Burmans demise, Kumar withdrew from playback singing and concentrated on live orchestra shows ''Besides my own songs, I also did a series of my favourite Western songs. That was also very much appreciated,'' he said.

Since many people had wanted him to sing his favourite Western numbers as well, he decided to do it, the singer said.

''I enjoyed doing it. I have my own compositions too.

Kumar Brothers Music will release more songs of mine in the coming days,'' he added.

Besides Hindi, he has performed in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Odia, Assamese, Konkani and Marathi.

