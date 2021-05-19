Raj & DK ask fans to contribute to fundraiser for Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala

Left Menu

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Wednesday asked their followers to support veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, who is currently in financial distress.The Family Man creators took to Twitter and shared a link to a fundraiser for Shyamala, saying that the actor is in dire straits and needs help.We appeal to you to support a veteran Telugu actress, Pavala Shyamala.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:21 IST
Shyamala started her acting career in Telugu cinema with 1984 movie ''Challenge''. Over the years, she featured in supporting roles in hits like ''Khadgam'', ''Andhrawala'', ''Baba Lodge'', and ''Golimar''.

The fundraiser, started on milaap.org, stated that the actor has been in financial distress and is struggling to fulfil even the basic needs. ''She has a daughter who is bedridden and unwell too. Her daughter is suffering from TB. To tend to her illness, she also had to sell her awards and trophies for money,'' it read.

The fundraiser, which aims to raise Rs 5 lakh for the actor, will provide immediate financial aid to Shyamala for her survival and medical expenses.

So far, the fundraiser has raised Rs 87,600 for the actor.

