TV actor Munmun Dutta booked for remark about a community

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:11 IST
Police have registered a case against television actor Munmun Dutta in Indore for allegedly using an objectionable word against a Scheduled Caste community, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of Dutta using a particular word against the community had gone viral on social media recently, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, an FIR was registered against Dutta under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

In his complaint, Parmar said that the use of a ''racist'' word by Dutta in her video has hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community.

However, Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in ''Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'', has already apologised for her controversial remarks even before the case was filed. The actress had released her apology on May 10 on social media.

