Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary; 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed "Avicii Arena" in tribute to one of Sweden's most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to international fame in 2011 with hit single "Levels" but retired from touring in 2016 after suffering mental health and other medical problems.

Iceland entry unable to perform live at Eurovision after positive COVID test

Iceland's Eurovision entry, band Dadi og Gagnamagnid, has pulled out of the live event this weekend after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19, although their song remains in the competition. The band was one of the top five favourites to win this year's contest held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam according to bookmakers

Non-binary Demi Lovato blames drug overdose on 'ignoring my truth'

Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary, and attributed their 2018 drugs overdose to years of suppressing their real self in order to please the entertainment industry, the American pop singer said on Wednesday. Lovato, 28, said on Twitter that the decision to use the pronouns they/them had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work."

'El Diablo!' Cyprus Eurovision entry makes some see red

It may have won audiences in Europe, but Cyprus's entry for the Eurovision song contest has raised hackles at home, scandalising the faithful for paying homage to the devil. "El Diablo" (The Devil), a dance mix performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou, sailed through the first semi final of the contest held in Rotterdam on Tuesday night, securing a place in the May 22 finals.

Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'

Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world's cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film "Cruella" . An origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with celebrated couture designer The Baroness (Thompson) sends fashion-obsessed orphan Estella (Stone) over the edge and turns her into the famously monochromed menace.

La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spain's La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products. The Spanish league, which announced its closer ties with Microsoft on Wednesday, sees the fast-growing world of sports technology as a way of offsetting a cooling television rights market and helping clubs develop on and off the pitch.

'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Harry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary

Know your Gryffindors from your Dementors? Who was the Half-Blood Prince and what can you buy at Ollivanders? Fans of "Harry Potter" can test their knowledge of the books and films in a new TV quiz competition series being launched by WarnerMedia to air later this year as part of 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first film in the adventures of the boy wizard.

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a "driver ambassador". The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that she will work with partners and "across a variety of disciplines".

Is that Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, it's just AI

Bad lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put off audiences and hurt box office takings of foreign films. AI may be about to change all that.

(With inputs from agencies.)