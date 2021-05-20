Left Menu

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood movie studios on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and edge-of-your-seat scares to lure crowds back to cinemas after they were devastated by extended closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeating the slogan "the big screen is back," actors, directors and executives previewed upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote movie-going as vaccinations increase and safety restrictions ease.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 06:10 IST
Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood movie studios on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and edge-of-your-seat scares to lure crowds back to cinemas after they were devastated by extended closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Repeating the slogan "the big screen is back," actors, directors and executives previewed upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote movie-going as vaccinations increase and safety restrictions ease. "Just being back in the theater again feels so powerfully good," "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams said, standing in front of a giant screen at an AMC Entertainment theater in Los Angeles.

"Being in a big, dark room with strangers - screaming and laughing and experiencing the power of that - is a human, natural need," he added. "I think it's going to come back in a pretty roaring way." Skeptics worry, however, that viewers who devoured streaming content during the COVID crisis might be reluctant to get off the sofa and head to a box office.

To entice them, Hollywood will unleash a boatload of films including Walt Disney's "Cruella" and "Black Widow," Universal's Fast & Furious movie "F9," Warner Bros. musical "In the Heights" and many others just in the coming weeks. Many of the films were held back by studio executives who hoped they could wait out the pandemic and generate blockbuster ticket sales once movie-going returned. The studios need box office receipts to help recoup the costs of big-budget movies.

Executives said they were encouraged by recent box office tallies overseas. In China, buddy-cop comedy "Detective Chinatown 3" opened in February with $398 million in ticket sales, a record debut in a single country. "When the story is great, the audience definitely will come," said horror filmmaker Jason Blum. "I think we have to trust them to do that."

Industry leaders are planning the first-ever Cinema Week in the United States in June, in the vein of Restaurant Week with special events and promotions. Part of the message, according to organizers: "It's time to break up with your couch." "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking at Wednesday's event, offered a similar sentiment.

"Now is the time to wind down this pandemic period," Schwarzenegger said. "Now it's time to get back to the big screen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't slacken in efforts to check COVID-19, says Singapore PM

Singapore cannot afford to slacken in its effort to keep COVID-19 in check as the virus will rear its head in new and unimaginable ways, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.The city state is also issuing general correction directions to...

Vietnam to set up $1.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine fund

Vietnam plans to set up a 25.2 trillion dong 1.1 billion fund to acquire 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry had submitted the plan to the government f...

China delays supply mission to newly launched space station

China postponed a supply mission to its new space station Thursday for unspecified technical reasons.The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft was expected to have been launched early Thursday morning. China Manned Space announced the delay on its we...

Blinken, Lavrov agree to work together despite differences

Top diplomats from the Biden administration and Russia in their first in-person meeting on Wednesday stressed that the former Cold War foes have serious differences in how they view world affairs but struck an optimistic tone for the talks,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021