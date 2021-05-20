Idris Elba-starrer 'Beast' to debut in August 2022

Idris Elba-starrer 'Beast' to debut in August 2022PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:43 IST
Hollywood star Idris Elba's upcoming survival thriller ''Beast'' will release in the US on August 19, 2022.
Baltasar Kormakur of ''Everest'' fame is directing the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.
Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ''Rampage'', has penned the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Elba, known for films such as ''Beast of No Nation'', ''Hobbs & Shaw'' and ''Molly's Game'', features in the movie as the father of two teenage girls who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.
Will Packer and James Lopez are producing through their Will Packer Productions.
Kormakur, who previously made films like ''The Deep'', ''Everest'' and ''Adrift'', is producing through his RVK Studios. Sullivan and Bernard Bellew serve as the executive producers. Elba is currently awaiting the release of the James Gunn-directed DC movie ''The Suicide Squad''.
The antihero movie, also featuring Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi, will release in August this year.
Elba will also feature in Netflix movie ''Concrete Cowboy'' and Western drama ''The Harder They Fall''.
