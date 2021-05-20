'Jack Ryan' adds Betty Gabriel for season 3

Left Menu

''Get Out'' actor Betty Gabriel will feature alongside John Kransinski in the third season of his hit Amazon series ''Jack Ryan''.

The 40-year-old actor steps in for Marianne Jean-Baptiste in the third season, who left the show over ''creative differences''.

Gabriel will essay the role of Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station.

According to Deadline, the new season will see Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. ''Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict,'' the official plotline read.

Besides Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are reprising their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively.

Also joining the third season's cast are actors James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena and Alexej Manvelov as Alexei.

''Jack Ryan'' is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

It is executive produced by Andrew Form, Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Gabriel is best known for her playing Georgina in Jordan Peele's ''Get Out''. She most recently starred in the Apple limited series ''Defending Jacob'' and will be next seen in Netflix limited series ''Clickbait'', co-starring Zoe Kazan.

