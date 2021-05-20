Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince William gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, revealed on Twitter he had received the shot earlier this week, alongside a picture of the moment he had the injection at London's Science Museum.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince William gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, revealed on Twitter he had received the shot earlier this week, alongside a picture of the moment he had the injection at London's Science Museum. "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

William fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until November. Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family have also disclosed that they have received their vaccine doses, including the 95-year-old monarch and Charles. The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

Britain has delivered the first shot of a vaccine to almost 37 million people in one of the world's fastest rollouts, with all those over 34 now eligible to receive a vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraines parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week is accused of faili...

WEEXPOINDIA Auto Show - South India's largest International Motor Show, 16th - 19th September 2021, Hitex Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, May 20 ANIBusinessWire India After a massive success of two world class PAN India shows in the Education space, WEEXPOINDIA is partnering with Telangana Government to host the new hybrid format of International Aut...

Sports News Roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT; Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA ...

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021