Left Menu

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to helm 'Batgirl' movie for Warner Bros

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starrer Bad Boys for Life, are set to direct the Batgirl movie for Warner Bros.The DC feature will revolve around Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.Christina Hodson, who wrote Bumblebee and Warner Bros Birds of Prey and The Flash, has penned the script for what is being planned as a movie for HBO Max, according to the Hollywood Reporter.Barbra Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character, who was initially introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:53 IST
'Bad Boys for Life' directors to helm 'Batgirl' movie for Warner Bros

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starrer ''Bad Boys for Life'', are set to direct the ''Batgirl'' movie for Warner Bros.

The DC feature will revolve around Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

Christina Hodson, who wrote ''Bumblebee'' and Warner Bros. ''Birds of Prey'' and ''The Flash'', has penned the script for what is being planned as a movie for HBO Max, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Barbra Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character, who was initially introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. But the character, played by Yuonne Craig, was revamped in 1967 when television executives wanted to attract a female audience to the Batman TV series, THR said. Batgirl's last live-action big-screen appearance was with Alicia Silverstone in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie ''Batman & Robin''.

El Arbi and Fallah were born in Morocco and studied film in Belgium. They gained attention for directing the latest installment in the ''Bad Boys'' franchise. Studios are increasingly tapping into telling stories of female superheroes following the success of ''Wonder Woman'' and ''Captain Marvel''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in high spirits.A couple of our helper...

Little time, miscalculations may have ended ONGC vessels in cyclone whirlwind, say sources

Inadequate advance notice and miscalculations of cyclone Tauktaes ferocity and its path may have contributed to a false belief that oilfield operations in the Arabian Sea need not be paused, said top sources close to ONGC whose vessels with...

Delhi University postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semesteryear students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday.The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, t...

China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images

China postponed a supply mission to its new space station Thursday for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA despite only sporadic contacts between the Chinese a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021