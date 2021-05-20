Julia Louis-Dreyfus to topline 'Tuesday' for A24

Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play the lead role in studio A24's drama feature ''Tuesday''.

Described as a ''mother-daughter fairytale'', the movie will mark the directorial debut of Daina O Pusic, known for short films such as ''The Beast' and ''Rhonna & Donna'', reported Deadline.

Lola Petticrew will co-star opposite Louis-Dreyfus as her daughter, with British actor and playwriter Arinze Kene rounding out the ensemble.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

The project will be co-financed by BBC Film.

A24 is producing alongside Wild Swim Films as well as Helen Gladders of Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill of Record Player Films.

Louis-Dreyfus most recently featured in Disney Plus series ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier''. On the film side, the actor lent her voice for Pixar animated movie ''Onward'' and starred with Will Ferrell in ''Downhill'', the remake of hit Swedish movie ''Force Majeure''.

