Left Menu

COVID 19: HC asks big hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says everyone had bitter experience

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:25 IST
COVID 19: HC asks big hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says everyone had bitter experience

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked all the big hospitals here with 100 or more beds to install PSA oxygen plants, saying the bitter experience everyone had due to the acute shortage of medical oxygen, for treating COVID-19 patients, has left a lesson to be learnt.

The high court said it is a high time that at least big hospitals with 100-bedded facilities or more should have their own PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants which should have a capacity of at least two times of their normal requirement as this would go a long way in reducing dependence on outside sources.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Health) to take up the aspect of PSA oxygen plants with hospitals and file a status report in this regard by May 27.

“Considering that the pandemic is once in a century, hopefully we will see the end of it sooner or later,” the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rugby-Toulouse face major challenge against powerful debutants La Rochelle

Toulouse face a major challenge against the power of La Rochelles pack as they bid for a record-extending fifth European Cup title in an all-French final at Twickenham on Saturday.With four titles from six finals, the club has a pedigree th...

LawSikho organized the world’s biggest online boot camp for international IP Law

New Delhi, 20th May 2021 LawSikho, a leading online law education company organized a three-day online boot camp to help lawyers from developing countries make their career in international IP law.The boot camp saw 15421 registrations from ...

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in high spirits.A couple of our helper...

Little time, miscalculations may have ended ONGC vessels in cyclone whirlwind, say sources

Inadequate advance notice and miscalculations of cyclone Tauktaes ferocity and its path may have contributed to a false belief that oilfield operations in the Arabian Sea need not be paused, said top sources close to ONGC whose vessels with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021