COVID 19: HC asks big hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says everyone had bitter experience

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked all the big hospitals here with 100 or more beds to install PSA oxygen plants, saying the bitter experience everyone had due to the acute shortage of medical oxygen, for treating COVID-19 patients, has left a lesson to be learnt.

The high court said it is a high time that at least big hospitals with 100-bedded facilities or more should have their own PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants which should have a capacity of at least two times of their normal requirement as this would go a long way in reducing dependence on outside sources.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Health) to take up the aspect of PSA oxygen plants with hospitals and file a status report in this regard by May 27.

“Considering that the pandemic is once in a century, hopefully we will see the end of it sooner or later,” the bench said.

