Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passes away at 52

Ace singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passed away at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria on Wednesday at 11 pm. She was 52 when she breathed her last.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:08 IST
Arijit Singh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ace singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passed away at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria on Wednesday at 11 pm. She was 52 when she breathed her last. She was admitted with COVID and was put on ECMO. The 34-year-old singer's mother tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17, however, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke.

The family left with the body around 5 am on Thursday. The 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' singer became a household name after the romantic number crooned by him titled 'Tum Hi Ho', became a massive hit.

Songs including 'Kabira', 'Suno Na Sangemarmar', 'Mast Magan, Raat Bhar', 'Humdard' and 'Samjhawan' have been equally loved by fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

