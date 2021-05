Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iceland entry unable to perform live at Eurovision after positive COVID test

Iceland's Eurovision entry, band Dadi og Gagnamagnid, has pulled out of the live event this weekend after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19, although their song remains in the competition. The band was one of the top five favourites to win this year's contest held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam according to bookmakers

Non-binary Demi Lovato blames drug overdose on 'ignoring my truth'

Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary, and attributed their 2018 drugs overdose to years of suppressing their real self in order to please the entertainment industry, the American pop singer said on Wednesday. Lovato, 28, said on Twitter that the decision to use the pronouns they/them had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work."

'El Diablo!' Cyprus Eurovision entry makes some see red

It may have won audiences in Europe, but Cyprus's entry for the Eurovision song contest has raised hackles at home, scandalising the faithful for paying homage to the devil. "El Diablo" (The Devil), a dance mix performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou, sailed through the first semi final of the contest held in Rotterdam on Tuesday night, securing a place in the May 22 finals.

Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'

Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world's cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film "Cruella" . An origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with celebrated couture designer The Baroness (Thompson) sends fashion-obsessed orphan Estella (Stone) over the edge and turns her into the famously monochromed menace.

'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Princess Diana 1995 BBC interview report expected

An inquiry into how the BBC secured a 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana, in which she disclosed details of her failed marriage, is expected to release its report on Thursday into accusations she had been tricked into taking part.

The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that forged documents and "other deceit" were used to persuade him to introduce Diana to journalist Martin Bashir.

Harry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary

Know your Gryffindors from your Dementors? Who was the Half-Blood Prince and what can you buy at Ollivanders? Fans of "Harry Potter" can test their knowledge of the books and films in a new TV quiz competition series being launched by WarnerMedia to air later this year as part of 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first film in the adventures of the boy wizard.

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood movie studios on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and edge-of-your-seat scares to lure crowds back to cinemas after they were devastated by extended closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeating the slogan "the big screen is back," actors, directors and executives previewed upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote movie-going as vaccinations increase and safety restrictions ease.

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a "driver ambassador". The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that she will work with partners and "across a variety of disciplines".

Is that Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, it's just AI

Bad lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put off audiences and hurt box office takings of foreign films. AI may be about to change all that.

