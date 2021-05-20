Celebrities getting vaccinated with Aaditya's blessings: BJP
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Thursday alleged that Bollywood actors and celebrities are getting vaccinated against coronavirus `without any hassles' with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's help.
Thackeray, the son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, did not respond to a message seeking his reaction.
''With the blessings of state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, many top professionals, actors and their associates are getting vaccinated hassle-free. These people are getting the vaccine on the pretext of being corona warriors,'' Bhatkhalkar said.
If this did not stop, a complaint will be filed with the state health minister, the BJP legislator from Mumbai said.
`Corona warriors' or those in the frontline of battle against the virus get vaccinated on priority.
Bhatkhalkar also alleged that vaccination for the 18- 44 age group has been suspended and the Mumbai civic body BMC's inoculation drive is now a ''complete mess.'' PTI ND KRK KRK
