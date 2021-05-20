TN authorities halt Malayalam 'Big Boss' shoot, seal studio after 3 workers test COVID positive

The shoot of reality show, 'Big Boss' in Malayalam at a studio here was cancelled, contestants evicted and the facility was sealed after three guest workers tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Thursday.

Health department officials inspected EVP Film City premises here, where the filming was on with the participation of 240 workers and technicians besides 'actors and actresses' and tests found three workers hailing from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to be positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

An enquiry was done by revenue and police officials over shoot for the show during the pandemic and violating the two-week lockdown (from May 10) norms in Tamil Nadu, police said in a statement.

Subsequently, authorities ordered organisers of the show, which was scheduled to be completed on June 6, to cancel the shoot immediately and also evicted the workers, actors, actresses and workers from the premises.

Also, the studio floors used for the shoot were locked and sealed by authorities and an enquiry is on, police said.

PTI VGN ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)