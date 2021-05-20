Left Menu

Actress's personal bodyguard booked for 'raping' beautician

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:29 IST
Actress's personal bodyguard booked for 'raping' beautician
  • Country:
  • India

A personal bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actress has been booked by the police here for allegedly raping a beautician on pretext of marriage, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a case was registered against the accused on Wednesday night at the DN Nagar police station in suburban Mumbai on the basis of a complaint filed by the beautician.

In her statement to the police, the 30-year-old victim said she came in contact with the accused eight years ago and in June last year he proposed for marriage which she accepted.

Later, he started staying with the beautician in her flat, the official said.

The accused established physical relationship with the victim on multiple occasions, but ignored her repeated pleas for marriage, he said, quoting the complaint.

On April 27, the accused took Rs 50,000 from the beautician, citing some family emergency back home, and left for his native place in Karnataka, he said.

After reaching Karnataka, he stopped taking her phone calls and went incommunicado, the police official said.

ff.

A few days ago, the beautician got a phone call from a woman who claimed to be the accused's mother, he said.

The woman told the victim the accused can not marry her as they both belong to different faiths. The woman also told the victim that her family has found a match for the accused, the official said.

The victim later came to know that the accused is planning to marry a woman at his native place on June 5, after which she approached the police in Mumbai, he said.

On the basis of her complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 420 (cheating), but he has not been arrested yet, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021