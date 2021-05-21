Hamas to keep finger on trigger after ceasefire, says official

A Hamas official said that Israel must end its violations in Jerusalem and address damages from the bombardment of Gaza following a ceasefire that began on Friday. "It is true the battle ends today but Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance," said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau.

He told Reuters in Doha that the movement's demands also include protecting Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from their home in East Jerusalem which Reshiq described as "a red line". Aerial bombardment of Gaza has killed 232 Palestinians and rocket attacks have killed 12 people in Israel during the 11-day conflict.

