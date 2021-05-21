Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take their kids to Disneyland

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker further solidified their bond this week by going out on a family trip to Disneyland. According to Page Six, for their Wednesday visit to Disneyland, 42-year-old Kardashian brought along 11-year-old son Mason and 8-year-old daughter Penelope, while Barker was joined by 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon.

The modern family was snapped enjoying themselves throughout the park, hopping on rides including 'Big Thunder Mountain Railroad', the 'King Arthur Carrousel in Fantasyland and the 'Mad Tea Party' spinning teacups ride. The mother of two and the Blink-182 drummer have been publicly smitten with each other since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, so much so that Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler was moved to comment that their quick connection and over-the-top PDA is a little "weird."

Advertisement

As reported by Page Six, as for Moakler, kids Alabama and Landon recently accused her of being an absentee parent, against which the model defended herself on social media, calling their accusations "absolutely rediculous [sic]." Meanwhile, Barker is seen putting much of his time into building a relationship with the eldest Kardashian sister, even allowing the tattoo novice to ink 'I love you' on his forearm.

The musician also ignored claims that he once cheated on Moakler with Kourtney's sister, Kim, which was revealed to be false. Barker recently reposted a video of his new neck tattoo, which read, "Don't trust anyone," which some believed was aimed at Moakler.

As reported by Page Six, the punk rocker also clearly has a sense of humour about his and Kardashian's choice for a family outing: He wore a t-shirt by UK punk band Subhumans for the occasion, who released a song called 'Mickey Mouse Is Dead' in 1983. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)