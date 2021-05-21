Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Prince William says BBC failed Diana with interview deceit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Prince Harry and Oprah open up for mental health documentary

Britain's Prince Harry launches his new career as a Hollywood producer on Friday with the broadcast of a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey that aims to take away the stigma around mental health. Harry and Winfrey speak in detail about their own histories of trauma and anxiety in "The Me You Can't See," arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday.

'El Diablo!' Cyprus Eurovision entry makes some see red

It may have won audiences in Europe, but Cyprus's entry for the Eurovision song contest has raised hackles at home, scandalizing the faithful for paying homage to the devil. "El Diablo" (The Devil), a dance mix performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou, sailed through the first semi-final of the contest held in Rotterdam on Tuesday night, securing a place in the May 22 finals.

Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'

Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world's cruelest and best-dressed woman in the new Disney live-action film "Cruella" . The origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with celebrated couture designer The Baroness (Thompson) sends fashion-obsessed orphan Estella (Stone) over the edge and turns her into the famously monochrome menace.

'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Journalist lied to get Diana interview, BBC covered it up - report

A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir.

Prince William says BBC failed Diana with interview deceit

Britain's Prince William accused the BBC of failing his mother Princess Diana and poisoning her relationship with Prince Charles after an inquiry found a journalist for the broadcaster deceitfully obtained an interview with her in 1995. William's astonishing rebuke to the public broadcaster comes after a report published Thursday said the inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Diana and that the broadcaster covered up the deception.

Haunted by Diana's death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother. Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.

London is alive again, 'Les Mis' producer says as he opens concert show

London and its famed West End entertainment district are "coming alive again" after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veteran theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Thursday as he reopened a staged concert of hit musical "Les Miserables". Mackintosh, known for producing shows like "Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats", welcomed audiences back to his Sondheim Theatre three days after indoor entertainment venues reopened their doors in the latest lockdown easing in England.

Harry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary

Know your Gryffindors from your Dementors? Who was the Half-Blood Prince and what can you buy at Ollivanders? Fans of "Harry Potter" can test their knowledge of the books and films in a new TV quiz competition series being launched by WarnerMedia to air later this year as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first film in the adventures of the boy wizard.

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood movie studios on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and edge-of-your-seat scare to lure crowds back to cinemas after they were devastated by extended closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeating the slogan "the big screen is back," actors, directors, and executives previewed upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote movie-going as vaccinations increase and safety restrictions ease.

