Left Menu

TV actor Aniruddh Dave out of ICU, thanks fans for support

For the last 22 days I am on the hospital bed and I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all of you I am constantly on oxygen support..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:41 IST
TV actor Aniruddh Dave out of ICU, thanks fans for support
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aniruddh Dave of ''Patiala Babes” fame, who was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19, said he was recovering well now and thanked everyone for their prayers.

The 34-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23. He contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal and is currently being treated at a hospital there.

Expressing his gratitude, via Instagram post on Thursday evening, Dave said he had 85 percent lung infection and was still on oxygen support.

“Thank You is a small word! For the last 22 days I am on the hospital bed and I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all of you… I am constantly on oxygen support.. But the courage that I have got from you all, I am in debt...,” he wrote alongside a throwback photo with his new born.

The actor, known for his appearances in serials like ''Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki'', ''Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'', ''Phulwa'', added that he was out of ICU after 14 days and was feeling better.

“I had 85 percent lung infection so it will take time..There is no hurry. Now I just want to breathe on my own… I will meet you soon..,” he said.

Dave, who has also featured in films like ''Tere Sang'' and ''Shorgul'', urged people to continue praying for him.

“Getting emotional brings down my saturation .. Just saw the monitor... I know everything will be fine soon ... this too shall pass... day - 22 keep praying - for the universe,” he added.

On May 1, Dave's wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, had said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans wish for his speedy recovery.

Many of Dave's friends from the TV industry, including actors Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Chaudhary, too requested people to pray for him.

On the work front, Dave is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Bell Bottom''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021