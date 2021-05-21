Shilpa Shetty marks 9th birthday of son Viaan with priceless throwback video

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday celebrated her son Viaan Raj Kundra's birthday with a sweet throwback video shot when Viaan was four years old. The 'Life In A Metro' star hopped on to Instagram to share a video featuring Viaan dancing on the 'Happy Birthday' song as his parents Shilpa and Raj Kundra root for the birthday boy.

Along with the video, the 'Apne' actor penned down an adorable note stating amid the last two years of the pandemic, Viaan hasn't been able to celebrate his birthday, and that he has "not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully." She wrote, "There's so much to say, So much to do...You're growing up too fast, I'm not even done hugging you," along with a red heart emoticon.

Talking about the throwback video, Shilpa wrote, "This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you're growing up to be." "You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You've not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with your sense of humour and maturity," she added.

Wondering if the current lockdown has made her son responsible too soon, the 'Dhadkan' star added, "This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I'm a proud mommy! Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj. May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go.Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu." Shilpa and her husband Raj welcomed their son named Viaan in May 2012. The couple is also parents to daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, whom they welcomed on February 15, 2020. According to various reports, they had the child through surrogacy. (ANI)

