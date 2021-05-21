Rebecca Ferguson to star in Apple's ‘Wool’ series adaptation

Actor Rebecca Ferguson will play the lead role in ''Wool'', a drama series based on American author Hugh Howey’s best-selling book trilogy, set at Apple.

According to Variety, the dystopian drama has Graham Yost on board as showrunner.

The 10-episode series is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson, who will also serve as executive producer, will portray the role of Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

''The Imitation Game'' director Morten Tyldum will helm the series and also executive produce alongside Fergurson, Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda.

AMC Studios is producing.

''Wool'' is the third show Yost will be involved with via his overall deal with Apple, joining ''Band of Brothers'' sequel ''Masters of the Air'' and ''Slow Horses''.

